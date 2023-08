ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Microsoft Corporation et le groupe META ont, en effet, enregistré la lettre « X », ainsi que plusieurs marques incluant la lettre « X » (telles que SERIES X, TRACE X, etc.) pour désigner des produits et services informatiques en classes 9 et 42.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

What Are The Four Types Of Intellectual Property And How Do You Protect Them? Dennemeyer Group Intellectual Property (IP) assets are among the most valuable possessions of any organization. For many, these intangible properties are worth more than their tangible assets, ...

Scope Of Trademark Protection - The Italian Law Perspective Studio Legale Vanzetti

Trademark Concepts And Procedures In Liechtenstein - An Overview Of Trademark Registration Bergt & Partner AG In the realm of intellectual property, a trademark is a distinctive sign or symbol that serves to differentiate the goods or services of one enterprise from those of others.

Patent Revolution: Unitary Patent And Unified Patent Court Havel & Partners s.r.o. As of 1 June 2023, the Unitary Patent (UP) system will become effective. With it, a brand-new institution – the Unified Patent Court (UPC) – will be established.

Twitter VS Threads | Could Employment Restrictive Covenants Apply Quastels Elon Musk, the embattled CEO of Twitter is threatening to sue Meta, headed by Mark Zukerberg. Mr Musk alleges that Meta used Twitter's trade secrets and intellectual property (IP) to build Threads...