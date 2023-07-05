1. Relevant Authorities and Legislation

1.1 What is the relevant trade mark authority in your jurisdiction? The Portuguese Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) is the relevant trade mark authority in Portugal. 1.2 What is the relevant trade mark legislation in your jurisdiction? The Industrial Property Code (approved by Decree-Law no. 110/2018 of 10 December 2018) is the relevant trade mark legislation in Portugal.

2. Application for a Trade Mark

2.1 What can be registered as a trade mark? A trade mark may consist of any signs, in particular words, including personal names, or designs, letters, numerals, colours, the shape of goods or of the packaging of goods, or sounds, or any sign that may be represented in a way that allows the object of protection to be determined clearly and precisely and that adequately distinguishes the goods or services of one entity from those of other entities. 2.2 What cannot be registered as a trade mark? The following cannot be registered as a trade mark: signs devoid of any distinctive character; signs consisting, exclusively, of the shape, or another characteristic, that results from the nature of the goods themselves, by the shape, or another characteristic, of goods that are necessary to obtain a technical result or by the shape, or another characteristic, that gives substantial value to the goods; signs that consist exclusively of signs or indications that may serve, in trade, to designate the kind, quality, quantity, intended purpose, value, geographical origin or the time of production of the goods or of rendering of the service, or other characteristics of the goods or service; and signs that consist exclusively of signs or indications that have become customary in the current language or in the bona fide and established practices of the trade. 2.3 What information is needed to register a trade mark? The name, nationality and address of the applicant and, if the applicant resides in Portugal, the VAT number. Also needed is information on the goods and/or services to be covered by the registration and their respective class or classes. If it is a mark composed of elements other than the word element, the representation of this (these) element(s) is required. 2.4 What is the general procedure for trade mark registration? The general procedure is the following: the trade mark application is filed; within two or four weeks, the application is published; following this, there is a two-month opposition period starting from the publication date; the granting of the application occurs within four weeks from the end of the opposition period; and lastly, there are six months to pay the granting fee. 2.5 How is a trade mark adequately represented? In any way that allows the clear and precise determination of the object of protection. 2.6 How are goods and services described? The goods or services are grouped by the order of the classes of the international classification of goods and services, with each group preceded by the number of the class to which it belongs and designated with sufficient clarity and precision, preferably using an alphabetical list of the mentioned classification, which is adequate to determine the scope of protection requested. 2.7 To the extent 'exotic' or unusual trade marks can be filed in your jurisdiction, are there any special measures required to file them with the relevant trade mark authority? Please see the following: sound trade marks must be represented in a JPEG, MP3 or OGG file;

movement trade marks must be represented in a JPEG, MP4 or OGG file;

multimedia trade marks must be represented in an MP4 or OGG file; and

hologram trade marks must be represented in a JPEG, MP4 or OGG file. 2.8 Is proof of use required for trade mark registrations and/or renewal purposes? No, proof is not needed. 2.9 What territories (including dependents, colonies, etc.) are or can be covered by a trade mark in your jurisdiction? Only Portugal is covered, including the mainland and the islands (Azores and Madeira). 2.10 Who can own a trade mark in your jurisdiction? Any legal or natural person with legitimate interest can own a trade mark in Portugal. 2.11 Can a trade mark acquire distinctive character through use? Yes, a trade mark can acquire distinctive character through use. 2.12 How long on average does registration take? On average, registration takes six months. 2.13 What is the average cost of obtaining a trade mark in your jurisdiction? The official fee (including granting fee) for one class amount to €139.99. 2.14 Is there more than one route to obtaining a registration in your jurisdiction? Yes, European Union trade mark and international registration can be obtained. 2.15 Is a Power of Attorney needed? No. The Power of Attorney is required only for those being represented by someone who is not a Trademark and Patent Attorney or Attorney-at-Law. 2.16 If so, does a Power of Attorney require notarisation and/or legalisation? No, they do not. 2.17 How is priority claimed? Priority is claimed by indicating the date, number and country of the application in which priority is claimed. 2.18 Does your jurisdiction recognise Collective or Certification marks? Yes, it does.

3. Absolute Grounds for Refusal

3.1 What are the absolute grounds for refusal of registration? The absolute grounds for refusal of registration are the following: Lack of payment of taxes.

Failure to present the elements necessary for a complete instruction of the process.

Non-compliance with formalities or procedures essential for the granting of the right.

Presentation of a request whose object is impossible or unintelligible.

Signs that cannot be graphically represented in a way that allows the scope of protection to be clearly and precisely determined.

Signs devoid of any distinctive character.

Signs consisting, exclusively, of the shape, or another characteristic, that results from the nature of the goods themselves, by the shape, or another characteristic, of goods that are necessary to obtain a technical result or by the shape, or another characteristic, that gives substantial value to the goods.

Signs that consist exclusively of signs or indications that may serve, in trade, to designate the kind, quality, quantity, intended purpose, value, geographical origin or the time of production of the goods or of rendering of the service, or other characteristics of the goods or service.

Signs that consist exclusively of signs or indications that have become customary in the current language or in bona fide and established practices of the trade.

Symbols, coats of arms, emblems or distinctions of the State, municipalities or other public or private entities, national or foreign, the emblem and denomination of the Red Cross, or other similar bodies, as well as any signs covered by Article 6º ter of the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property, unless authorised.

Signs with high symbolic value, namely religious symbols, unless authorised, when applicable, and except when they are common in the current language or in the loyal habits of trade of the products or services for which the trade mark is intended and accompanied by elements that confer it distinctive character.

Signs that are contrary to public policy or to accepted principles of morality.

Signs that are likely to mislead the public, namely about the nature, qualities, utility or geographical origin of the product or service for which the trade mark is intended.

Signs that infringe designations of origin and geographical indications.

Signs that contain, in all or some of their elements, plant variety names that are protected.

Signs that consist exclusively of the National Flag of the Portuguese Republic or some of its elements, or, not exclusively, are likely to mislead the public about the geographical origin of the products or services, to lead the consumer to mistakenly assume that the products or services come from an official entity, or to provoke disrespect or to discredit the National Flag or any of its elements. 3.2 What are the ways to overcome an absolute grounds objection? By filing a response contradicting the reasoning of the INPI. In case of an objection for lack of distinctiveness, acquired distinctiveness may be argued. 3.3 What is the right of appeal from a decision of refusal of registration from the Intellectual Property Office? An administrative appeal within the INPI, a judicial appeal to the Intellectual Property Court or an arbitration appeal. 3.4 What is the route of appeal? After a decision from the INPI, it is possible to appeal to the Intellectual Property Court. After a decision from the Intellectual Property Court, it is possible to appeal to a Court of Appeal. After a decision from the Court of Appeal, only in very exceptional cases is it possible to appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice.

4. Relative Grounds for Refusal

4.1 What are the relative grounds for refusal of registration? The relative grounds for refusal of registration are the following: likelihood of confusion with an earlier registered trade mark;

likelihood of confusion with an earlier registered logo;

likelihood of confusion with an earlier protected designation of origin or geographical indication;

infringement of other industrial property rights;

the use of names, portraits or any expression or characterisation, without authorisation from the person in question;

unfair competition;

likelihood of confusion with earlier company names and other distinctive signs;

copyright infringement;

the application having been filed by an unlawful agent; and

the likelihood of confusion with a well-known trade mark with an existing reputation. 4.2 Are there ways to overcome a relative grounds objection? By filing a response contradicting the reasoning of the INPI, an authorisation from the owner of the earlier rights or a limitation of the list of goods and/or services. 4.3 What is the right of appeal from a decision of refusal of registration from the Intellectual Property Office? Please see the answer to question 3.3. 4.4 What is the route of appeal? Please see the answer to question 3.4.

5. Opposition

5.1 On what grounds can a trade mark be opposed? A trade mark can be opposed on any of the relative grounds for refusal indicated in question 4.1. 5.2 Who can oppose the registration of a trade mark in your jurisdiction? Anyone who considers that they may be hampered by the eventual granting of registration may oppose such registration, based on the relative grounds for refusal indicated in question 4.1. 5.3 What is the procedure for opposition? Opposition is filed within two months after the publication of the application. Upon notification of the opposition, the applicant may file a counterstatement within two months. The applicant can request the opponent to file evidence of using the signs that are the object of the earlier rights. If the applicant fails to provide sufficient evidence, the opposition will be deemed unfounded. Until a final decision is issued by the INPI, any party can file additional arguments.

6. Registration

6.1 What happens when a trade mark is granted registration? The granting registration is notified and published and the applicant must pay the granting fee within six months. 6.2 From which date following application do an applicant's trade mark rights commence? From the application date, there are provisional trade mark rights that become full trade mark rights when the registration is granted. 6.3 What is the term of a trade mark? The term of a trade mark is 10 years from the application date. 6.4 How is a trade mark renewed? The registration of the trade mark is renewed by filing a renewal application and paying the renewal fee.

7. Registrable Transactions

7.1 Can an individual register the assignment of a trade mark? Yes, they can. 7.2 Are there different types of assignment? Portuguese law distinguishes between partial and total assignments, between free or not free assignments, and between inter vivos or mortis causa assignments. 7.3 Can an individual register the licensing of a trade mark? Yes, they can. 7.4 Are there different types of licence? Portuguese law distinguishes between partial and total licences and between free or not free licences. 7.5 Can a trade mark licensee sue for infringement? Yes, if contractually allowed (Article 258(2) of the Portuguese Industrial Property Code). 7.6 Are quality control clauses necessary in a licence? No, they are not mandatory. 7.7 Can an individual register a security interest under a trade mark? Yes, they can. 7.8 Are there different types of security interest? Yes. A trade mark or a trade mark application can be used as security. In particular, Portugal uses pledges and garnishments.

8. Revocation

8.1 What are the grounds for revocation of a trade mark? A revocation may be based on: failing to pay renewal fee; failing to seriously use the trade mark for five consecutive years; the trade mark becoming the usual designation for the good or service for which it was registered, as a result of the activity, or inactivity, of the proprietor; and the trade mark becoming misleading to consumers. 8.2 What is the procedure for revocation of a trade mark? An application for revocation is filed before the INPI. The owner of the registration, upon notification, may file a response within one month. 8.3 Who can commence revocation proceedings? Anyone who has an interest in revocation may commence revocation proceedings. 8.4 What grounds of defence can be raised to a revocation action? Any grounds that contradict the application for revocation can be raised in a revocation action. 8.5 What is the route of appeal from a decision of revocation? It is possible to appeal through an administrative appeal within the INPI, a judicial appeal to the Intellectual Property Court or an arbitration appeal. After a decision from the INPI, it is possible to appeal to the Intellectual Property Court. After a decision from the Intellectual Property Court, it is possible to appeal to a Court of Appeal. After a decision of the Court of Appeal, only in very exceptional cases is it possible to appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice.

9. Invalidity

9.1 What are the grounds for invalidity of a trade mark? Any absolute or relative ground for a refusal may serve as invalidity grounds. 9.2 What is the procedure for invalidation of a trade mark? The invalidity application is filed before the INPI. The owner of the registration for which invalidity is requested is notified to file a response within two months, after which the INPI issues a decision. 9.3 Who can commence invalidation proceedings? Anyone who has an interest in revocation can commence invalidity proceedings. 9.4 What grounds of defence can be raised to an invalidation action? Any grounds that contradict the invalidity application. If the invalidity application is based on an earlier registration, the owner of the registration subject to the invalidity application can request the applicant of the invalidity to file evidence of use of the earlier registration. 9.5 What is the route of appeal from a decision of invalidity? It is not possible to file an administrative appeal within the INPI. It is only possible to appeal through a judicial appeal to the Intellectual Property Court or an arbitration appeal. After a decision of the Intellectual Property Court, it is possible to appeal to a Court of Appeal. After a decision of the Court of Appeal, only in very exceptional cases is it possible to appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice.

10. Trade Mark Enforcement

10.1 How and before what tribunals can a trade mark be enforced against an infringer? A trade mark can be enforced through the Intellectual Property Court (TPI – civil court) or criminal courts. 10.2 What are the key pre-trial procedural stages and how long does it generally take for proceedings to reach trial from commencement? Usually, each party has only one stage to submit evidence. According to our experience, it takes approximately 12 months to reach trial. 10.3 Are (i) preliminary, and (ii) final injunctions available and if so, on what basis in each case? Yes, preliminary and final injunctions are available. As for preliminary injunctions, the grounds depend on whether the infringement of the trade mark has already been initiated. If there is only a threat of infringement, it is necessary to show the ownership of the trade mark and the urgency of the injunction, considering the expected damages from the infringement (periculum in mora). If the infringement is already under way, the requirement of periculum in mora is not needed. It is solely necessary to prove the ownership of the trade mark and its violation. 10.4 Can a party be compelled to provide disclosure of relevant documents or materials to its adversary and if so, how? Yes. These rules are provided in Article 339 of the Portuguese Industrial Property Code. According to this Article, whenever evidence is in the possession of, held by, or under the control of the opposing or a third party, the interested party may request to the court that it be presented, provided that, to justify its intentions, it presents sufficient indication of a violation of industrial property rights. When the acts in question are practised on a commercial scale, the interested party may also request to the court for the presentation of banking, financial, accounting or commercial documents that are in the possession of, accessible to or under the control of the opposing or third party. These actions can be requested as a pre-emptive action or be included with the pretences of the infringement lawsuit. 10.5 Are submissions or evidence presented in writing or orally and is there any potential for cross-examination of witnesses? Submissions and evidence should be presented in writing. The documents must be filed along with the initial petition. The late filing of documents is limited to particular cases. The evidence is taken at the trial and both the court and the parties can examine the witnesses. 10.6 Can infringement proceedings be stayed pending resolution of validity in another court or the Intellectual Property Office? Yes. In particular, according to Article 266 of the Portuguese Industrial Property Code, during infringement proceedings, when the validity of the trade mark is challenged, the court may stay the proceedings when it is pending a decision of invalidity before the INPI that was filed before the infringement lawsuit. In addition, as per the same abovementioned Article, when a counterclaim is filed, the court may stay the proceedings at the request of the author, inviting the defendant to lodge at the INPI within 10 days of a request of invalidity against the trade mark at stake. 10.7 After what period is a claim for trade mark infringement time-barred? In civil proceedings for nullability, proceedings shall be barred after five years from granting the decision from the INPI (Article 34(7) of the Portuguese Industrial Property Code). Compensation can only be claimed for damages caused by acts of infringement by the end of three years, counting from the date when the injured party became aware of the harmful event. In criminal proceedings, since this is a semi-public felony, there is a period of six months in which to lodge a complaint with the authorities. 10.8 Are there criminal liabilities for trade mark infringement? Yes. An infringer can be sentenced to prison for up to three years or given a fine of up to 360 days. 10.9 If so, who can pursue a criminal prosecution? The trade mark owner and the licensee, in the latter, if contractually allowed. 10.10 What, if any, are the provisions for unauthorised threats of trade mark infringement? There are no provisions for unauthorised threats of trade mark infringement. Notwithstanding, these cases may be framed as an act of unfair competition or even as anti-competitive conduct.

11. Defences to Infringement

11.1 What grounds of defence can be raised by way of non-infringement to a claim of trade mark infringement? The defendant may challenge the concept of likelihood of confusion between the signs, or state that the use undertaken is not part of the intended trade. 11.2 What grounds of defence can be raised in addition to non-infringement? The following grounds of defence can be raised: acquiescence; and

invalidity of the earlier trade mark.

12. Relief

12.1 What remedies are available for trade mark infringement? The following remedies are available: injunctions;

penalties for non-compliance with a court order; and

compensation of damages (lost profits, emerging damages, moral damages, disgorged profits, legal costs incurred in the investigation of the infringement and lawsuit). 12.2 Are costs recoverable from the losing party and if so, how are they determined and what proportion of the costs can usually be recovered? The recovery of costs from the losing party is statutorily limited. It is possible to recover the court fees paid by the winning party and lawyers' fees, up to a limit of 50% of the total amount of the court fees paid by both parties.

13. Appeal

13.1 What is the right of appeal from a first instance judgment and is it only on a point of law? Decisions from the Court of First Instance (the Intellectual Property Court) may be challenged via a cassation appeal filed with the Lisbon Court of Appeal. This appeal may be based on errors of fact and/or law. There is also a possibility to appeal to the Portuguese Supreme Court, but only in limited and exceptional circumstances and based only on errors of law. 13.2 In what circumstances can new evidence be added at the appeal stage? At the appeal stage, new evidence may only be added in exceptional circumstances, namely when the document has come to light after the trial of the previous instance or if the evidence is justified for the decision.

14. Border Control Measures

14.1 Is there a mechanism for seizing or preventing the importation of infringing goods or services and if so, how quickly are such measures resolved? Yes, there is. Trade mark rights enforcement through Portuguese Customs is governed by Regulation (EU) no. 608/2013. Customs authorities may seize the suspected goods under their control (i) on their own initiative, or (ii) upon prior request of the trade mark owner or licensee.

15. Other Related Rights

15.1 To what extent are unregistered trade mark rights enforceable in your jurisdiction? Unregistered trade mark rights (de facto marks) may be enforced on the grounds of unfair competition. Although, according to Article 213 of the Portuguese Industrial Property Code, there is legal provision for marcas livres, this is only a right of priority for any person who uses a free or unregistered trade mark for a period not exceeding six months. 15.2 To what extent does a company name offer protection from use by a third party? Company names can be enforced against similar company names and against similar trade marks. In the latter case, it must be proved that there is a likelihood of confusion. 15.3 Are there any other rights that confer IP protection, for instance book title and film title rights? No, Portuguese law does not protect book and film titles as trade marks, only as copyrights. However, since the Portuguese legal order accepts the cumulation of IP rights, there is nothing to prevent them from being protected as trade marks, provided they have distinctiveness.

16. Domain Names

16.1 Who can own a domain name? Any individual or legal person can own a domain name. 16.2 How is a domain name registered? An application may be filed directly before the DNS.pt. 16.3 What protection does a domain name afford per se? The domain name itself does not constitute a trade mark right. The registration of a domain name only confers the right of use for its holder. 16.4 What types of country code top-level domain names (ccTLDs) are available in your jurisdiction? Portugal has the following domain names: .pt; .com.pt; .gov.pt; .org.pt; and .edu.pt. 16.5 Are there any dispute resolution procedures for ccTLDs in your jurisdiction and if so, who is responsible for these procedures? The rules for domain names under the ccTLDs ".pt" and "gov.pt" are provided for in the .pt Domain Name Registration Rules of 2014. The rules encourage arbitration as a form of alternative dispute resolution for domain name matters. According to Article 38(1), in case of dispute, domain name holders may resort to institutionalised arbitration. As per Article 38(2), when registering a domain name, the applicant may undersign an arbitration agreement for domain name disputes and designate ARBITRARE (an institutionalised arbitration centre with national scope, created in 2009, which is competent to resolve intellectual property disputes, namely in industrial property, and .pt domain, trade and corporate names disputes) for resolving disputes arising from the registration, refusal or removal of a domain name by DNS.pt, for disputes between domain name holders and those interested in a particular domain name, and for claiming damages arising from the misuse of domain names.

17. Current Developments

17.1 What have been the significant developments in relation to trade marks in the last year? No significant trade mark developments have occurred in the last year. 17.2 Please list three important judgments in the trade marks and brands sphere that have been issued within the last 18 months. This is not applicable. 17.3 Are there any significant developments expected in the next year? No significant developments are expected in the field of trade marks, but the transposition into Portuguese law of the European Directives on copyright and neighbouring rights in the digital single market and applicable to certain online transmissions is foreseen. 17.4 Are there any general practice or enforcement trends that have become apparent in your jurisdiction over the last year or so? This is not applicable.

