ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

During the 2023 Annual Meeting Live+, in Singapore, INTA Daily News shared the thoughts of three of the authors of "Guide to Implementing and Managing CSR Programs": Rachel Tan (Principal and Global Head of Trade Marks, Rouse), Daniel Reis Nobre (Managing Partner at Inventa) and Adjoa Anim (Trade Mark Director, HGF).

The guide, prepared by the Brands for Better Society Committee, shares the best practices for brands, including those in their early stages, to adopt and maximize the impact of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and programs.

Read the full INTA Daily News here.

And how can brands make a difference in society today? Look here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.