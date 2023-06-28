Burj Khalifa gains burjkhalifa.ae domain name1

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority is the federal telecommunications regulatory agency of the United Arab Emirates since 2003.

Very recently, the Executive Director of Technology Development Affairs at the TRA, Mr. Mohammed Gheyath, discussed the issue of domain name availability for Burj Khalifa, on a radio show in Dubai.

In the ongoing radio show, it was discussed that the domain burjkhalifa.com was not available when searched for, and also that the domain name burjkhalifa.ae could not be found. Upon hearing this, Mohammed Gheyath called into the radio show and announced that TRA has immediately reserved the domain name burjkhalifa.ae for the iconic structure. This action was in the pursuit of the move by TRA comes to protect and encourage the use of the .ae domain name space. The .ae domain name is secured by well-defined policies and regulations by TRA, as compared to the .com domain name.

Gheyath explained that reserving the domain name was meant to protect the rights of the authorized entities entitled to this domain, protect the intellectual property rights, and safeguard the domain from cybersquatters.

