The Madrid Protocol entered into force for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on May 24, 2021. Pakistan becomes 108th member of the Madrid System.

The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with rule 35(2) (d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is payable when Pakistan is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which the Pakistan has been designated.

As from July 01, 2023, the amounts of the individual fee payable in respect of Pakistan is mentioned below:

Items Amount(in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until June 30, 2023 To be applicable as from July 01, 2023 Application or Subsequent Designation for each class of goods or services 75 54 Renewal - for each class of goods or services 66 48

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

1- In case Pakistan is designated in an international application which is received by the Office of origin on or after July 1, 2023, or

2- If the subject of a subsequent designation which is received by the Office of the Contracting Party of the holder on or after July 1, 2023, or is filed directly with the International Pakistan of WIPO on or after that date; or

3- If it has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after July 1, 2023.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

https://www.wipo.int/edocs/madrdocs/en/2023/madrid_2023_14.docx

