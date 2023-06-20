Due to increasing competition between companies in multiple countries, trademarks have become essential in commercial activities and represent a great value to the success of a business, as they distinguish its products or services from those of competitors.

In Angola, like in many other countries, trademarks are an important part of the trade dynamic and are protected by law, under the Intellectual Property Act, Law No. 3-92 of February 28, 1992.

However, understanding the trademark registration process and the laws and rules that govern it can be challenging. This article aims to provide an overview of the trademark protection process in Angola, including an analysis of the system's particularities and deadlines.

The Angolan Patent and Trademark Office (Angolan PTO) registration system does not have an electronic registration system, and some procedures and timeframes are not disclosed in the intellectual property law (IP Law). Due to these difficulties, it is highly advisable to seek the assistance of an attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.