Dubai Customs' commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights, promoting environmental responsibility, and raising public awareness about the perils of counterfeit goods is commendable.

The foreign trade sector in Dubai is actively pursuing the goals outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D3334, with the objective of doubling Dubai's economy over the next decade and solidifying its position as one of the world's top three economic cities.

By leveraging smart services and projects, Dubai Customs is facilitating the automation of customs procedures, improving business operations, and boosting commercial returns, all of which are attracting more investments and businesses to the commercial sector.

In the first quarter of 2023, 112 cases of intellectual property disputes were handled, involving 9.6 million counterfeit goods with a total value of AED 28.85 million, completing 24 recycling processes involving 43.78 thousand counterfeit goods.5

Dubai Customs also made 502 seizure reports, striving to play its vital role in supporting the national economy by contributing effectively to an attractive investment environment and enhancing the country's position as a leading global business and trade hub.6 Dubai Customs has also launched awareness campaigns to educate the public on the risks and dangers of counterfeit goods.

Dubai Customs has registered 350 trademarks and 160 commercial agencies to further support the protection of intellectual property rights, launched awareness campaigns, and aligned its efforts with the leadership's vision of enhancing the country's global standing and competitiveness.

