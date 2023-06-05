INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

TRADEMARK

LIDL PREVAILS IN TRADEMARK DISPUTE WITH TESCO OVER THE LOGO OF A DISCOUNT PLAN.

The English High Court ruled in favour of Lidl, a German bargain supermarket, in a trademark action against Tesco over the use of a yellow circle on a square blue backdrop. It was held that Tesco had "taken unfair advantage of the distinctive reputation" for cheap pricing that Lidl's trademarks possessed.

https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/lidl-wins-trademark-lawsuit-against-tesco-over-discountscheme-logo-2023-04-1

CHIPOTLE SUED SWEET GREEN FOR TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT, PROMPTING THE COMPANY TO REBRAND ITS LATEST MENUITEM

Chipotle initiated a suit in the California Federal Court against Sweetgreen, claiming that the salad company's "Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl" constituted a trademark infringement. As a result, Sweetgreen's Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl has been renamed the "Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl" as part of a tentative settlement agreement.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/06/sweetgreen-chipotle-resolve-trademark-infringement-suit.html

THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAS ANNOUNCED NEW TRADEMARKS FOR HUMANITY AWARDS PROGRAMME.

The USPTO has published new Trademarks for Humanity awards programme to recognise brand owners who are utilising trademarks to address humanitarian issues.

https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-announces-new-trademarks-humanity-awards-competition

NETLIST WON PATENT INFRINGEMENT TRIAL AGAINST SAMSUNG FOR $303 MILLION.

In a lawsuit brought by Netlist Inc, a leading developer of high-performance memory module technology, the jury in Marshall found that Samsung knowingly violated Netlist's patents which relate to "memory modules" for high-performance computing.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/samsung-hit-with[1]303-mln-jury-verdict-computer-memory-patent[1]lawsuit-2023-04-21/

CANON DECLARES THE END OF ITS LEGAL BATTLES WITH NINESTAR AND OTHER SOVER U.S. PATENTS.

Canon has entered into consent judgments with companies including Ninestar Corporation, LD Products Inc.,The Supplies Guys Inc. and Easy Group LLC. This results in Canon obtaining permanent injunctions, exclusion orders, and cease and desist orders prohibiting the importation and sale of infringing toner supply containers and components.

https://global.canon/en/news/2023/20230421a.htm

PATENT

TRICOLOUR OBTAINS AU.S. PATENT FOR NEW AI TECHNOLOGY THAT WOULD INCREASE FINANCIAL INCLUSION FOR HIS PANIC COMMUNITIES THAT ARE UNDER PRIVILEGED.

Tricolour, the leading used car reseller in the United States serving the Hispanic community, announced that Automás, an interactive artificial intelligence (AI) tool, has been granted a U.S. patent. Through the use of data from Tricolor's full integrated platform, this new technology gives traditionally underserved people the ability to choose and finance a high-quality, dependable car from Tricolour.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/05/2641607/0/en/Tricolor-Secures-U-S-Patent-for-New-AI-Technology-Expanding-Financial-Inclusion-for-Underserved-Hispanic-Communities.html

