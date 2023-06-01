ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Mozambique Industrial Property Institute (IPI) recently appointed Ms Sheila Canda as the new Director General. Ms Canda replaces the recently retired Mr. Meque who held the position of Director General since 2013. Ms Canda, who has a masters degree in Intellectual Property, is the first woman to be appointed to the role of Director General at IPI.

Prior to Ms Canda's appointment as Director General she was a member of staff in the litigation department at IPI. It is hoped, therefore, that this new appointment will result in attention being given to the many long outstanding opposition decisions in Mozambique. We wish Ms Canda all the best in her new role.

Source: https://www.ipi.gov.mz/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.