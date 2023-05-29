ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 16, 2023, Myanmar's Intellectual Property Department (IPD) announced an extension of one more month for submission of notarized appointment of representative forms (or “TM-2 forms”) and for payment of official filing fees for trademarks. The new deadline for payment and submission is June 30, 2023.

The IPD had announced in April 2023 that fee payments and submission of notarized TM-2 forms for trademarks prior to the enforcement of the Trademark Law (i.e., from October 1, 2020, to April 2, 2023) had to be completed by May 31, 2023. However, technical issues have hindered the IPD's online filing system, which has had to undergo maintenance procedures.

The extension until June 30, 2023, gives mark owners more time to prepare the necessary notarized TM-2 forms for their mark applications filed prior to enforcement of the Trademark Law .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.