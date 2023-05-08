ARTICLE

In accordance with the Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated April 4, 2023 No ПП-110 "On additional measures aimed at providing the population with high-quality consumer goods" (the "Resolution ПП-110") control over the quality of consumer goods is strengthened and a number of changes and innovations have been introduced.

The Resolution No. ПП -110 implements a system of rewarding public control over compliance with consumer rights, prevention of production and circulation of uncertified, counterfeit, expired, and unfit for consumption goods by incentivizing reporting of violations. Complaints will be accepted through a unified information system.

The Resolution No. ПП -110 also establishes that:

Starting from July 1, 2023, sparkling and natural wine products will no longer be marked with excise stamps;

Starting from August 1, 2023, the presence of registration certificates for trademarks of alcoholic products is a licensing requirement for the production of alcoholic products;

Starting from September 1, 2023, wholesale and retail trade in tobacco products and wholesale trade in beer products will be carried out through notification, except for subjects who have a license or notification for wholesale and retail trade in alcoholic products.

