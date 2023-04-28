In the latest Official Gazette issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Patent Office, the GCC Patent Office announced to resume receiving patent applications on behalf of Kingdom of Bahrain and State of Kuwait and examining them formally and substantively. Grants will be made by the national office. The new applications will be "national" patents and they will not consider as GCC patent applications, which means the granted patents will only have legal effect in the jurisdiction of the national patent office, either Bahrain and/or Kuwait where the applicant originally designated with the GCC Patent Office and is not valid for all the GCC member states.

Footnote

https://gccpo.org/AboutUsEn/ShowNews?id=68

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.