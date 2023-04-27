In order to support EU-based SMEs in protecting their IP, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) set up the 'Ideas Powered for business SME Fund' grant scheme.

This scheme is a European Commission initiative and runs from 10 January 2022 to 16 December 2022.

To be eligible, an owner, employee or authorized representative of an SME has to file an application. Grants will always be transferred directly to the enterprise. On the EUIPO website the relatively simple application procedure is explained for each EU country. In addition, information can be found on www.business.gov.nl.

Depending on the IP activity they register for, SMEs in the Netherlands can apply for two types of vouchers: voucher 1 for trademark and design registration costs (up to a maximum of ?1,500); voucher 2 for patent application costs (up to a maximum of ?750). No more than two vouchers can be applied for, one of each type. In Belgium and Germany, SMEs can also spend voucher 1 on the costs of an IP scan.

