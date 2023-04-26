The beginning of 2023 marks a simplification of the procedures for filing and renewing national trademarks in Monaco: the procedures can now be carried out by electronic means.

Implemented in partnership with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the new tool is available on the website of the Office de la Propriété Industrielle in the section "Trademark E-services" (click here), accessible 24/7.

The interface contains an online assistance and allows a secure online payment as well as a traceability of the process via the acknowledgement of receipt sent by email.

Please note that the service is reserved for individuals or legal entities established or domiciled in the Principality. However, applicants established abroad have the possibility of using a Monegasque agent.

