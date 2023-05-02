Vitor Palmela Fidalgo and Júlia Alves Coutinho authored the Portugal chapter for Trade Marks Laws and Regulations, published by the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG).

Inventa contributed to this latest edition, providing an overview of trademark legislation and regulations in Portugal, including requirements, timelines, oppositions and other related rights.

You can access the full chapter here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.