Portugal:
Trade Marks Laws And Regulations
Vitor Palmela Fidalgo and Júlia Alves Coutinho authored the
Portugal chapter for Trade Marks Laws and Regulations, published by
the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG).
Inventa contributed to this latest edition, providing an
overview of trademark legislation and regulations in Portugal,
including requirements, timelines, oppositions and other related
rights.
You can access the full chapter here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
