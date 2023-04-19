The director-general of Myanmar's Intellectual Property Department (IPD) has written a newspaper article stating that the country's trademark registration will come into full effect with the "grand opening" of the IPD on April 26, 2023. This announcement comes days after the IPD issued the Trademark Rules and other related notifications in conjunction with the Trademark Law coming into force.

While an official notification confirming the date is still pending, the anticipated grand opening means that as of April 26, marks filed during the IPD's current "soft opening" period—and for which all fees have been fully paid—will be officially accorded the first filing date, which is the date of the IPD's grand opening. Accordingly, mark owners who submitted marks during the soft opening period need to pay the official filing fees before April 26 in order to secure the earliest possible filing date (i.e., April 26) under the Trademark Law's new first-to-file system. Mark owners also need to submit a notarized Appointment of Representative (TM-2) form to the IPD to enable their trademark representative in Myanmar to carry out this step.

Moreover, the trademark system coming into full effect with the IPD's grand opening will enable mark owners to file registration applications for new marks—which has not been permitted during the soft opening. To expedite this process, these mark owners should now start preparing all necessary documents for filing their new trademark applications.

