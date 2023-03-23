We are delighted to announce the promotion of Dmytro Stefanovych to the position of Senior Associate at Mamunya IP. Effective from March 1, 2023, the promotion recognizes Dmytro's outstanding contribution to the firm, his commitment to providing exceptional service to the clients, and his expertise in intellectual property enforcement and litigation.

As an attorney-at-law, Dmytro specializes in trademarks and domain names, and his experience includes IP portfolio management, licensing, personal data protection, and due diligence. He also represents clients before the customs authorities and in anti-counterfeiting matters.

Dmytro is well recognized in the IP profession. He actively serves on the Enforcement Committee of the International Trademark Association, the Intellectual Property, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Commission of the International Association of Young Lawyers, and WIPO ADR Young (WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center). He is also a member of the Ukrainian Bar Association.

At Mamunya IP, Dmytro is involved in numerous landmark projects, representing clients such as US multinational tech companies, the largest delicatessen and coffee business in Europe, a worldwide known crop health management platform, fintech companies, major software producers, and others.

"Dmytro's promotion as a Senior Associate is a testament to his significant and sustained contribution to the firm and reflects our high regard. At Mamunya IP, we provide opportunities for our people to learn, develop, be challenged and rewarded for their hard work. Despite these challenging times, we take great pleasure in recognizing the accomplishments of individuals within our firm." - stated Oleksandr Mamunya, Managing Partner at Mamunya IP.

The firm congratulates Dmytro on his well-deserved promotion and wishes him continued success in his thriving career.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.