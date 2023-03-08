The President issued a Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Peraturan Pemerintah Pengganti Undang-Undang or Perppu) No. 2 of 2022 dated December 30, 2022, regarding Job Creation (the "Perppu Job Creation"). Perppu Job Creation expressly revokes and replaces Law No. 11 of 2020 dated November 2, 2020, regarding Job Creation (the "Job Creation Law").

This Perppu Job Creation Newsflash is a continuation of our previous Perppu Job Creation Newsflash.

This Newsflash discusses the restatement of the Trademark and Geographical Indication Law (Law No. 20 of 2016 dated November 25, 2016, or the "Trademark Law") in accordance with the Perppu Job Creation. Prior to the issuance of the Perppu Job Creation, the Trademark Law was amended by the Job Creation Law.

The Perppu Job Creation was submitted to the Parliament (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat or "DPR") at the next hearing for the Parliament's approval. In the event the Parliament rejects the Perppu Job Creation, the Perppu Job Creation is canceled and the Job Creation Law will be re-enacted.

As of the issuance of this Newsflash, the legislative body of the DPR (Badan Legislasi DPR) has approved the Perppu Job Creation to be brought to the next hearing. The Perppu Job Creation still needs to be approved by the Parliament's hearing to be effective as a Law.

The Perppu Job Creation does not introduce any amendment and only restates the provisions of the Trademark Law under the Job Creation Law. Therefore, the amended Trademark Law provisions under the Perppu Job Creation remain the same as the amended Trademark Law under the Job Creation Law.

