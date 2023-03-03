The GCC has always been proactive about protecting its consumers at large, as well as protecting the rights of trademark owners and the Sultanate of Oman is not lagging behind in the said pursuit.

In order to actively pursue its objective of a counterfeit free market, the Consumer Protection Department of Oman makes it a point to have routine inspections of the various marketplaces, shops, and commercial establishments, in order to be certain that no counterfeit/infringing products are offered for sale.

During its latest inspections, the department was able to seize two commercial establishments that offered for sale, counterfeit and infringing goods.

Based on the implementation of the Consumer Protection Law, its executive regulations, and the decisions issued in this regard, since the two establishments displayed and sold goods that did not contain the required explanatory data, were counterfeit goods, while taking legal measures the department issued administrative fines on these establishments, for violating the consumer protection Law. The fines imposed amounted to 1,500 Omani Riyals.1

In yet another independent action, the Consumer Protection Department of Oman in cooperation with the Pharmaceutical Control Section of the Directorate General of Health Services in the governorate managed to seize 1394 commodities from three stores from North Al Batinah, which were found to be selling herbs and honey in the state prohibited and unauthorized by the Ministry of Health, expired goods that do not conform to specifications and standards, and have medical allegations, which have the prospects of having a negative impact on the health of the individual and society.

The summary of seized documents was as follows:

The number of banned commodities that are sold without fulfilling all conditions related to health and safety- 1270

expired commodities- 124

The seized goods will be destroyed as per the procedures.2

Footnotes

1. https://pacp.gov.om/ar/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=11706

2. https://pacp.gov.om/ar/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=11716

