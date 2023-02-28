LexLatin presented an article on the most interesting or challenging matters in the area of intellectual property that their associated firms handled in 2022, as well as their expectations in this area of practice for 2023. Leandro Corral, director of the Intellectual Property department of Guzmán Ariza represented the firm on this article, which is available at the link in our bio.

This publication is available to read HERE (Spanish)

https://lexlatin.com/reportajes/catalina-abbott-viu-manent-siri-apple-jarritos-conflictos-pi)

