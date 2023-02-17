European Union:
EUIPO Offers SMEs Trade Mark And Design Grants Of Up To EUR 1,350
17 February 2023
Kinstellar
February 2023 – The European
Commission and European Intellectual Property Office
("EUIPO") have launched a small and medium sized business
fund (SME Fund) to provide reimbursement for trademark and design
application fees and pre diagnostic services.
The grant scheme, designed to encourage SMEs to expand their IP
portfolios, has a budget of EUR 25 million, available on a first
come, first serve basis. The submission period for applications
runs from 23 January to 8 December 2023.
Read more in the brochure below:
Download in English:
