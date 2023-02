ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Les règles ne sont pas les mêmes pour tous les droits de propriété intellectuelle : brevets, marques, modèles et dessins, la propriété littéraire et artistique, etc. Cette dernière catégorie englobe non seulement les droits d'auteur au sens classique, mais également les droits sur les logiciels informatiques et les bases de données.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Luxembourg

Dubai Customs Recycles 22,436 Counterfeit Items For 24 Brands United Trademark & Patent Services The Intellectual Property Department of Dubai Customs recycled 22,436 counterfeit items from 24 international brands. Counterfeit items included phones, watches, batteries, shoes, bags, accessories and cosmetics.

GCC New Patent Amendments Effective January 01, 2023 Audiri Vox The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Patent Office has resumed handling of patent applications, examinations and annuities on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait from January 01, 2023.

Five Key Takeaways From IP Trend Monitor 2022 Dennemeyer Group The Intellectual Property (IP) sector is dynamic and complex, unlike any other. That is why those best placed to keep their finger on its pulse are seasoned IP professionals...

Zayed Sustainability Prize Empowers 60,000 Farmers, And 1,200 Rural Women In India United Trademark & Patent Services This invention has been patented by the founders, which is electricity-free, hence avoiding the problems caused by long power cuts.

Looking To Register Your Trademark In UAE In 2019? These 5 Steps Will Help You Do The Same! STA Law Firm One of the most indispensable things you need to pay heed to before establishing your company in UAE, or anywhere for that matter,...