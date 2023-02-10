The Madrid System, a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks worldwide, welcomes a new participant to its list of signatory countries. The Government of Mauritius has deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with WIPO Director General on February 06, 2023 thus becoming the 114th member of the Madrid System. The Madrid System now covers a total of 130 countries through 114 member IP offices.

The Madrid Protocol will enter into force in Mauritius on May 06, 2023 after which

Business owners having their address in Mauritius will be able to seek the protection of their trademarks in any of the 129 countries covered under Madrid System;

New Applicants under the Madrid System will be able to designate Mauritius when filing their new international applications; and

Existing Applicants of International Registrations will be able to expand geographical protection of their existing registration by subsequently designating their applications in Mauritius and obtaining protection of their marks.

The fee for designating application in Mauritius and other related information is yet to be released by the WIPO.

The Madrid Protocol is bringing the world closer together with respect to the trade opportunities and in the expansion of IP related co-operation between countries. Mauritius adoption of the Madrid Protocol, will not just help the big brand owners in Mauritius to take their brands to other member countries but also the local business owners like SME's and entrepreneurs will benefit from the simple registration process of the Madrid Protocol. The local business owners in Mauritius could seek protection of their trademark in the 129 territories of the system's other 113 members through a single application filed with Mauritius IP Office and payment of a single set of fees. This will help them significantly reducing the costs and efforts during their expansion in other 113 countries.

