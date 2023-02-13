ARTICLE

On February 6, the government of Mauritius deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid and the Hague System which entered into force on May 6, 2023.

Madrid Protocol: From May 2023, trademark applicants in Mauritius will be able to secure the protection of their trademarks in all member countries, through a single registration application.

Hague System: Mauritius becomes the 70th contracting party to the 1999 Act and the 78th member of the Hague Union. As of this date, it will be easier to register industrial designs in Mauritius and the countries that are part of the agreement.

