Mauritius:
Mauritius Joins The Madrid And Hague System
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On February 6, the government of Mauritius deposited its
instrument of accession to the Madrid and the Hague
System which entered into force on May 6, 2023.
Madrid Protocol: From May 2023, trademark applicants in
Mauritius will be able to secure the protection of their trademarks
in all member countries, through a single registration
application.
Hague System: Mauritius becomes the 70th contracting party to
the 1999 Act and the 78th member of the Hague Union. As of this
date, it will be easier to register industrial designs in Mauritius
and the countries that are part of the agreement.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Mauritius
Dubai Customs Recycles 22,436 Counterfeit Items For 24 Brands
United Trademark & Patent Services
The Intellectual Property Department of Dubai Customs recycled 22,436 counterfeit items from 24 international brands. Counterfeit items included phones, watches, batteries, shoes, bags, accessories and cosmetics.
GCC New Patent Amendments Effective January 01, 2023
Audiri Vox
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Patent Office has resumed handling of patent applications, examinations and annuities on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait from January 01, 2023.
Five Key Takeaways From IP Trend Monitor 2022
Dennemeyer Group
The Intellectual Property (IP) sector is dynamic and complex, unlike any other. That is why those best placed to keep their finger on its pulse are seasoned IP professionals...