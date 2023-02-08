Depuis le 1er janvier 2023, les taxes officielles ont augmenté concernant les marques, brevets, modèle d'utilité ainsi que les dessins et modèles devant l'office des brevets et des marques de Turquie. Pour avoir accès aux nouveaux tarifs, c'est ici.

Le Ghana a également augmenté ses taxes officielles depuis le 1er janvier 2023. Cette augmentation s'applique aux nouvelles demandes de marques et brevets mais également aux demandes en cours.

