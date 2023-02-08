Worldwide:
Augmentation des taxes officielles pour les services de propriété industrielle au Ghana et en Turquie
08 February 2023
Novagraaf Group
Depuis le 1er janvier 2023, les taxes officielles ont
augmenté concernant les marques, brevets, modèle
d'utilité ainsi que les dessins et modèles devant
l'office des brevets et des marques de Turquie. Pour avoir
accès aux nouveaux tarifs, c'est ici.
Le Ghana a également augmenté ses taxes
officielles depuis le 1er janvier 2023. Cette augmentation
s'applique aux nouvelles demandes de marques et brevets mais
également aux demandes en cours.
