The Intellectual Property Department of Dubai Customs recycled 22,436 counterfeit items from 24 international brands.1 Counterfeit items included phones, watches, batteries, shoes, bags, accessories and cosmetics.

The recycling took place in the virtual presence of the diplomatic missions' representatives, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Customs.

The authority is aim to recycle these counterfeit goods to ensure disposal without harming the environment. To know how to distinguish counterfeit products, Dubai Customs is welcoming brand owners to organize workshops for customs inspectors and employees.

