Le Tribunal de l'Union Européenne a confirmé le 19 octobre dernier la déchéance pour non-usage de la marque de l'Union européenne

1275218a.jpg

qui désignait des "Vins tranquilles".

L'usage fait dans le commerce de ces caractères chinois a en effet été considéré comme altérant le caractère distinctif de la marque déposée notamment du fait de leur petite taille ou de leur association à d'autres éléments distinctifs et dominants (cf. « dragon de chine », « kasite », représentation d'un dragon).

Nous reviendrons vers vous sous peu avec une analyse détaillée.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.