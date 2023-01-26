European Union:
de l'usage sérieux des marques en caractères chinois en EU
26 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
Le Tribunal de l'Union Européenne a confirmé
le 19 octobre dernier la déchéance pour non-usage de
la marque de l'Union européenne
qui désignait des "Vins tranquilles".
L'usage fait dans le commerce de ces caractères
chinois a en effet été considéré comme
altérant le caractère distinctif de la marque
déposée notamment du fait de leur petite taille ou de
leur association à d'autres éléments
distinctifs et dominants (cf. « dragon de
chine », « kasite »,
représentation d'un dragon).
Nous reviendrons vers vous sous peu avec une analyse
détaillée.
