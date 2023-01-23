A compter du 24 février 2023, le Protocole de Madrid entrera en vigueur au Belize de sorte que ce pays pourra désormais être désigné lors de dépôts (ou de désignations postérieures) de marques internationales devant l'OMPI.

Le nombre de pays couverts par le système de Madrid est donc désormais porté à 129, avec une couverture plus importante des pays caribéens.

Pour en savoir plus, vous pouvez consulter notre article détaillé " Pays membres du système de Madrid : Le Belize rejoint le système international des marques en 2023".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.