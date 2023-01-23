Worldwide:
Le Belize Adhère Au Système De Madrid
23 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
A compter du 24 février 2023, le Protocole de Madrid
entrera en vigueur au Belize de sorte que ce pays pourra
désormais être désigné lors de
dépôts (ou de désignations postérieures)
de marques internationales devant l'OMPI.
Le nombre de pays couverts par le système de Madrid est
donc désormais porté à 129, avec une
couverture plus importante des pays caribéens.
Pour en savoir plus, vous pouvez consulter notre article
détaillé "
Pays membres du système de Madrid : Le Belize rejoint le
système international des marques en 2023".
