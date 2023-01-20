Netherlands:
Espagne : Les actions en déchéance et nullité de marques possibles devant l'office local depuis le 14 janvier
20 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
A l'instar de l'Italie, les actions en déchéance
pour non-usage et les actions en nullité deviennent des
actions administratives en Espagne à compter du 14
janvier.
Les procédures qui seront portées ainsi devant
l'Office espagnol des brevets et des marques (et non plus
devant les tribunaux) seront donc moins coûteuses, plus
rapides et plus simples.
Cela représente à la fois une réelle
opportunité pour les titulaires de droits de PI dans la
défense de leurs intérêts, mais
également une possible menace pour leurs signes distinctifs
s'ils ne sont pas utilisés.
