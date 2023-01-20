A l'instar de l'Italie, les actions en déchéance pour non-usage et les actions en nullité deviennent des actions administratives en Espagne à compter du 14 janvier.

Les procédures qui seront portées ainsi devant l'Office espagnol des brevets et des marques (et non plus devant les tribunaux) seront donc moins coûteuses, plus rapides et plus simples.

Cela représente à la fois une réelle opportunité pour les titulaires de droits de PI dans la défense de leurs intérêts, mais également une possible menace pour leurs signes distinctifs s'ils ne sont pas utilisés.

