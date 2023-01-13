What doesthis change?



The new Copyright Law and implementing regulations together make several substantial reforms to copyright practices in the UAE. This includes the implementation of the common law 'work for hire' doctrine whereby the copyright owner would now be the employer as opposed to the creator, by virtue of the relationship or contract. The old law did not recognise such a concept and any future works had to be assigned by way of an official assignment document. The ability to assign future works has also been amended from 5 works to a maximum of 10, as stipulated by the implementing regulations.



Other reforms include the establishment of the fair use doctrine in order to strike a balance between creator rights and reasonable and legitimate circumstances to produce works. Under the new law, exceptions arise when:



The reproduction is an incidental and integral part of the process of transmitting the work between different parties over a medium or network or a part of a process that involves enabling access to a legal copy of a digitally stored work.

The reproduction is made by a person licensed by the rightful party or by law to carry out the broadcast or transmission of the copyright protected work.

The reproduction takes place in the context of steps, that are incidental and inevitable to accomplish a lawful action and in a manner that ensures that the copy is automatically erased without being able to be retrieved. The formation of collective management organisations has long been advocated for the UAE and was finally legalised under the new law. The implementing regulations set out the procedural framework for organisations including the requirements for a permit and the operational guidelines. The law and implementing regulations establishes a grievance committee for copyright claims which should improve the process by which copyright issues are managed and handled locally. Smart Applications:



The New Copyright Law No. 37 of 2021 added a new copyright-protected work to paragraph (2) of Article (2) (namely, Smart Applications). The amended paragraph (2) of Article (2) will cover"Smart Applications, computer software and its applications,databases and similar works defined in a decision to be issued by the Minister of Economy". The interpretation of Article (2/2) of the 2002 Law and its application in judicial practice has been widely discussed in disputes related to mobile and/or smart applications. Therefore, the new Copyright Law provides a response to the debates brought about by the technology development in addition that it provides a more precise distinction between compute programs and smart applications. It comes in line with the UAE government to lead the region and introduce a very innovative provision in its IP legislations and assert the country's strategy to build a knowledge and technology-based economy. Eventually, the provisions of the Copyright Law - which are related to computer programs and the applications related to computer programs - are applicable on smart applications under the new law.

Assignment of FutureCopyrights: Under Article (15) of the new Copyright Law No. 38 of 2021 and Article (18/2) of Cabinet Decision No. 47/2022, a party can contract to assign up to ten future works. Any additional assignments in excess of this number are void. Compulsory Licensing:



Cabinet Decision No. 47/2022 introduced provisions regarding compulsory licensing for reproduction or translation or both for a protected work. Article (7) of the Cabinet Decision provided that any interested party may apply to the Ministry of Economy to obtain such compulsory license for the purpose of fulfilling education needs of all kinds and levels in addition to public library's needs.



Articles (9) and (10) of the Cabinet Decision No. 47/2022 set out the conditions required for providing reproduction and translation compulsory licensing. Assigning the benefit of a Copyright License:



Generally, the assignment of the benefit of copyright license is generally possible if the license expressly permits assignment, except for reproduction and translation compulsory licenses, which cannot be assigned to third parties according to Article (13) of Cabinet Decision No. 47/2022. CustomsSeizure:



Cabinet Decision No. 47/2022 in Article (17) provided that Customs Authorities in the UAE may on their own or upon a request from the right owner to suspend clearance of suspected shipments that contain materials that violate the Copyright Law for 20 days. The Article outlined the documents required to be submitted to the Customs Authorities in order to consider the suspension request. Protecting Privacy of Photographyand Audio/Visual Recordings Subjects: Besides photographs, the new Copyright law grants protection to individuals who appear in audio or visual recordings. The New Law provides that a photograph or audio recording or visual recording featuring an individual may not be kept, exhibited or published or distributed without the consent of the individual appearing in the photograph or recording. There are exceptions to this general rule if the photograph or recording was made during public events or public activities that are made available to public in a public place or if the publication was authorized by the public authorities as a service for public interest. However, in each case, the exhibition or circulation of the photograph or recording must not prejudice the position of the person who is the subject of the photograph or recording.



The new Copyright law, also, entitled the individual appearing in the photograph or recording to publish, use and exploit the photograph or recording – without the consent or authorization of the photographer or the recorder of the audio or visual recording – subject to any agreement to the contrary. Therefore, regardless of the fact that the copyright in the photograph or audio recording or visual recording belongs to the photographer or the recorder by default, where an individual is captured in a photograph or recording, consent of the individual may have to be obtained for any use or exploitation of the work in order to comply with the Copyright Law as well as Data Protection Laws.