Extension of the Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Police and WIPO1

In its role for protection and enforcement of Intellectual Property rights of parties in the city, the Dubai Police have extended the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the WIPO, with an aim to promote intellectual property rights and the protection of the same as a joint effort, as per the international regulations and agreements.

The MoU intends to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Police, to accelerate and promote communication within institutions, bodies and government and private organizations within and outside the country, with an intention to promote a wide exchange of knowledge, information and experiences in various fields.

In its efforts, the Dubai police organized annual workshops in coalition with WIPO, with an aim to educate and create awareness among its employees on the relevance, and importance of the concept of IP.

The MOU was executed by the General Commander of Dubai Police, Colonel Mansour Al Gergawi and Mr. Darren Tang, who is the Director General of WIPO.

Footnote

1. https://m.facebook.com/dubaipolicehq/photos/a.179855485406259/5839637462761338/?type=3

