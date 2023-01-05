ARTICLE

Chile: Chile's Accession To The Protocol Adds To The List Of Countries In The Americas That Belong To The Madrid System For The International Registration Of Trademarks

On April 4, 2022, the Government of Chile deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol, providing trademark owners with the opportunity to expand protection of their rights internationally through the international registration of trademarks.

Chile, a vast country rich in natural resources, and one of the most economically and politically stable and solid countries in South America, has thus opened the door for its trademark owners to take advantage of the benefits of the procedures administered by WIPO.

The country has a strong capacity for exploitation of raw materials, including fishing, mining and metals (in particular, copper), agriculture and livestock. However, among the sectors that account for the majority of foreign imports are petroleum and petroleum derivatives, industrial machinery and vehicles, not forgetting the tourists, many of them Europeans, who visit each year to enjoy the natural diversity offered by such a vast and rich country. It is also an attractive country for foreign investment, particularly from North America and Europe.

With Chile's accession to the Madrid System, which will enter into force on July 4, 2022, it can now be included among the more than 128 countries in the world forming part of the system.

It seems clear that the future will see a great expansion of trademark rights through the Madrid System, with an ever-increasing number of Contracting Parties. This will undoubtedly make the more bureaucratic administrative procedures easier, but it will also pave the way for more sophisticated trademark management. However, the use of a streamlined system for certain procedures and parts of the process does not mean that compliance with all the legal requirements of local bodies and legislation can be overlooked. It is therefore important to consider Chilean legislation, practice and expertise.

