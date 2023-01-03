ARTICLE

Worldwide: Turkey, Qatar Sign 11 Cooperation Agreements To Enhance Ties, Including An Agreement On Patents And Copyrights

In a bid to further strengthen the turkey- Qatar relationship, the two countries have entered into 11 new cooperation agreements, in the eighth meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul on Friday, which circled around various fields, including diplomacy, media, culture and disaster and emergency management.

The meeting was co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Out of the 11 agreements, it is vital to highlight that a cooperation agreement on patent and copyright was executed between Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani. Without missing to mention that an agreement between Turkey's Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) and Qatar's State Communications Institution was inked by Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Footnote

1 https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkiye-qatar-sign-11-cooperation-agreements-to-enhance-ties