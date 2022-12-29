ARTICLE

United Arab Emirates: Dubai Customs And American Embassy Cooperate To Fight Against Counterfeiting

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Dubai Customs and American Embassy cooperate to fight against counterfeiting1

To strengthen cooperation with foreign diplomatic missions on the protection of intellectual property rights, the IPR department of Dubai Customs held a virtual meeting with the American Embassy.

The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation between the diplomatic missions with companies with the Treaty Trader to combat counterfeiting including recycling counterfeit products.

The IPR department resolved 390 IP disputes estimated at AED 14.8 million in 2021, and 2.112 million counterfeit products from 221 trademarks were recycled.

Footnote

1 https://www.dubaicustoms.gov.ae/en/NewsCenter/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsId=1831

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.