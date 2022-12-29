United Arab Emirates:
Dubai Customs And American Embassy Cooperate To Fight Against Counterfeiting
29 December 2022
United Trademark & Patent Services
Dubai Customs and American Embassy cooperate to fight against
counterfeiting1
To strengthen cooperation with foreign diplomatic missions on
the protection of intellectual property rights, the IPR department
of Dubai Customs held a virtual meeting with the American
Embassy.
The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation between the
diplomatic missions with companies with the Treaty Trader to combat
counterfeiting including recycling counterfeit products.
The IPR department resolved 390 IP disputes estimated at AED
14.8 million in 2021, and 2.112 million counterfeit products from
221 trademarks were recycled.
Footnote
1
https://www.dubaicustoms.gov.ae/en/NewsCenter/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsId=1831
