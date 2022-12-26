Par une décision du ministre du commerce, de l'industrie et de la promotion des investissements du Sultanat d'Oman en date 13 décembre 2022, les taxes vont diminuer à partir du premier trimestre 2023. Cette réduction impacte l'ensemble de la propriété intellectuelle à savoir brevets, marques, modèles d'utilité, dessins industriels. Cette réduction variera entre 20% et 90% selon les services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.