ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Netherlands

Problems In The Metaverse? J A Kemp LLP For all the recent media hype, the "Metaverse" is still in the early stages of development. Once established, the metaverse will likely embody a shared, immersive, persistent virtual platform...

The Final Countdown To The Unitary Patent And UPC Dennemeyer Group At the European Patent Office (EPO), across the continent and further afield, patent specialists are gearing up for the launch of the Unitary Patent (UP) and Unified Patent Court (UPC) in 2023. Ahead of this momentous change in the European Intellectual Property (IP) landscape.

GE's Wind Turbines In Dogger Bank Found Not To Infringe Siemens' UK Patent Marks & Clerk On 30 November 2022, the High Court found Siemens' UK patent (EP 2 657 519 B1) invalid and that GE's Haliade-X wind turbine did not infringe the patent.

A Low Degree Of Similarity? NautaDutilh Avocats Luxembourg These two figurative trade marks are not confusingly similar, according to the General Court of the EU.

Unitary Patent Oddities: What You Might Not Know About The UP J A Kemp LLP We all know about the unitary patent (UP): a single patent right giving you protection in a group of EU member states that have signed up to the UPC agreement (currently 17 states).