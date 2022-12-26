Netherlands:
Baisse Des Taxes Officielles Pour La Propriété Intellectuelle À Oman En 2023
26 December 2022
Par une décision du ministre du commerce, de
l'industrie et de la promotion des investissements du Sultanat
d'Oman en date 13 décembre 2022, les taxes vont diminuer
à partir du premier trimestre 2023. Cette réduction
impacte l'ensemble de la propriété intellectuelle
à savoir brevets, marques, modèles
d'utilité, dessins industriels. Cette réduction
variera entre 20% et 90% selon les services.
