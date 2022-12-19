Netherlands:
Dessins et modèles : appel à contribution de la Commission Européenne jusqu'au 23 janvier 2023
19 December 2022
Novagraaf Group
Viennent d'être publiés par la Commission
Européenne les projets de
directive et de
règlement en matière de dessins et modèles
de l'UE.
Cette publication ouvre une période de contribution qui
s'achèvera le 23 janvier 2023 à minuit.
Rappelons que cette démarche initiée en 2020 vise,
à l'instar de la réforme du «
Paquet Marque », à moderniser le droit des
dessins et modèles en le renforçant et en le rendant
plus accessible dans toute l'UE notamment.
Nous vous tiendrons bien entendu informés.
