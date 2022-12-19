Viennent d'être publiés par la Commission Européenne les projets de  directive et de  règlement en matière de dessins et modèles de l'UE.

Cette publication ouvre une période de contribution qui s'achèvera le 23 janvier 2023 à minuit.

Rappelons que cette démarche initiée en 2020 vise, à l'instar de la réforme du «  Paquet Marque », à moderniser le droit des dessins et modèles en le renforçant et en le rendant plus accessible dans toute l'UE notamment.

Nous vous tiendrons bien entendu informés.

