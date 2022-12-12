The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost-effective system that offers owners of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 128 countries*) by filing only one application and submitting a single set of fees. The System allows central management of trademark registrations with effects in various countries by providing a user-friendly, expeditious, and cost-effective set of procedures for the central filing of trademark applications.

The Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with rule 35(2) (d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is payable when Japan is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which Japan has been designated.

As of December 18, 2022, the amounts of the individual fee payable in respect of Japan is mentioned below:

Items amount Items Amount (in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until December 17, 2022 To be applicable as from December 18, 2022 Application or Subsequent Designation First Part: – for the first class of goods or services 92 77 – for each additional class 70 58 Second Part: – for each class of goods or services 267 223 Renewal – for each class of goods or services 354 296

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

In case Japan is designated in an international application which is received by the Office of origin on or after December 18, 2022, or If the subject of a subsequent designation which is received by the Office of the Contracting Party of the holder on or after December 18, 2022, or is filed directly with the WIPO on or after that date; or If it has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after December 18, 2022.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

Click Here madrid_2022

Related Posts

Reduction in amount of Individual Fee while designating San Marino

Reduction in amount of Individual Fee while designating Philippines

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.