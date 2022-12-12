The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost-effective system that offers owners of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 128 countries*) by filing only one application and submitting a single set of fees. The System allows central management of trademark registrations with effects in various countries by providing a user-friendly, expeditious, and cost-effective set of procedures for the central filing of trademark applications.

The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with rule 35(2) (d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is payable when Denmark is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which Denmark has been designated.

As of December 18, 2022, the amounts of the individual fee payable in respect of Denmark is mentioned below:

amount chart Items Amount (in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until December 17, 2022 To be applicable as from December 18, 2022 Application or Subsequent Designation – for the first class of goods or services 302 257 – for the second class of goods or services 30 26 – for each additional class 91 77 Renewal – for the first class of goods or services 302 257 – for the second class of goods or services 30 26 – for each additional class 91 77

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

In case Denmark is designated in an international application which is received by the Office of origin on or after December 18, 2022, or If the subject of a subsequent designation which is received by the Office of the Contracting Party of the holder on or after December 18, 2022, or is filed directly with the International Bureau of WIPO on or after that date; or If it has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after December 18, 2022.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

Click Here

