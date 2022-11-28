Trademark registration is the surest way to protect your service, product or brand as you start your business in Ghana.

Trademark is a symbol, words or group of words that serves as an intellectual property of a company and represents the company/brand. In Ghana, there are local laws that govern the registration of trademarks. These laws are Trademark Regulations, 1970 (L.I 667), Trademarks (Amendment) Act, 2014 (Act 876) and Trademark Act, 2004 (Act 664). Additionally, Ghana has signed the following treaties regarding trademarks;

Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property

Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization

WTO's TRIPS Agreement

Protocols Relating to the Madrid Agreement on International Registration of Marks

