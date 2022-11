ARTICLE

The Claws Are Out In The South African Tammy Taylor Nails Saga. What Are The IP Law Implications? Barnard Inc. "False Promises and Stolen Dreams" – this is how the popular South African investigative television show, Carte Blanche, chose to describe the report into the Tammy Taylor Nails franchise...

Intellectual Property In Nigeria: A Summary Of Protectable Rights In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Generally, Intellectual Property ("IP") covers products of intellectual creations. However, it can also mean a generic term that describes creations of the intellect concerning which the law ascribes the...

World Cup 2022 And Its IP Issues HGF Ltd The FIFA World Cup is the world's largest single sporting event. Even with the controversy surrounding the decision for the tournament to be held in Qatar, FIFA...

Requirements And Procedure For Registration Of Trademarks In Nigeria Pavestones Legal Over the years, trademarks have gained prominence around the world as one of the most important intangible assets of any business. Trademarks play a crucial role in branding as they provide businesses and their products with a unique identity.

Adams & Adams Anticounterfeiting Team Roll Out Seizures Of Counterfeit Roller Bearings In 3 Provinces Adams & Adams After extensive investigations into a company importing and selling counterfeit branded roller bearings, the Adams & Adams Anti-Counterfeiting Team assisted the HAWKS (SAPS) with simultaneous search and seizure operations in 3 Provinces.