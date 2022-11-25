Indonesia:
Indonesia Update: "POP-Merek" Speeds Up Of Trade Mark Renewal
After the success of Automatic Approval of Copyright
Registration (POP HC) the Directorate-General of Intellectual
Property Indonesia (DGIP) announced the launch of Automatic
Approval of Trade Mark Renewal (POP Merek - Persetujuan Otomatis
Perpanjangan Merek) on October 20, 2022.
As of November 2022, the Indonesia Trade Mark office has
officially rolled out the innovation in trade mark renewal process.
With POP Merek the process of trade mark renewal can now be
completed in less than 10 minutes. After submitting the renewal
application form and the documents via the system, the process will
complete automatically and generate renewal notification within
minutes.
However, it is only applicable if the details of the renewal are
the same as the current registration. If there are any changes
required, i.e. change of name and/or address, it must be completed
before submitting the renewal application form through the
system.
We have tried using the POP Merek system and can confirm that
the process is completed within minutes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
