After the success of Automatic Approval of Copyright Registration (POP HC) the Directorate-General of Intellectual Property Indonesia (DGIP) announced the launch of Automatic Approval of Trade Mark Renewal (POP Merek - Persetujuan Otomatis Perpanjangan Merek) on October 20, 2022.

As of November 2022, the Indonesia Trade Mark office has officially rolled out the innovation in trade mark renewal process. With POP Merek the process of trade mark renewal can now be completed in less than 10 minutes. After submitting the renewal application form and the documents via the system, the process will complete automatically and generate renewal notification within minutes.

However, it is only applicable if the details of the renewal are the same as the current registration. If there are any changes required, i.e. change of name and/or address, it must be completed before submitting the renewal application form through the system.

We have tried using the POP Merek system and can confirm that the process is completed within minutes.

