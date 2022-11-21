ARTICLE

In the pursuit of tackling the menace of counterfeit activities, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with the cooperation of Ministry of Interior in Qatar, carried out a joint inspection program, on a retail outlet working in a residence in Msheireb for selling counterfeit products and goods of international brands on social media.

The inspection campaign resulted in issuing a violation against the retail outlet for displaying and selling counterfeit products and goods bearing international marks on social media platforms, as well as for practicing the commercial activity without obtaining the necessary licensing. The due legal measures were taken against the violators.

Such interventions provide an assurance that the IP authority, MOCI and the MOI in Qatar, will not tolerate the acts of unfair competition, counterfeiting and infringement of trademarks, by keeping a vigilant eye on suspected acts/behaviors.

