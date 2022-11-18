Luxembourg:
The Truth About Working In IP (Podcast)
18 November 2022
Dennemeyer Group
with Linzi Ronald, HR Development Partner at the
Dennemeyer Group and Clemens Meikis Senior Consultant, Chief
Operating Officer Recruitment for Omega Consulting Group
What is it really like to work within the IP industry? How can
you get started, and where can you go? We take a look at how the
sector carries out recruiting post-pandemic and how employees can
develop professionally with an IP service provider like Dennemeyer.
Also, find out about Europe's premier IP job fair, 'IP
Career,' hosted next year by Omega in Munich.
