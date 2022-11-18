Luxembourg:
Future IP Management: A Story Of IP Transformation (Podcast)
18 November 2022
Dennemeyer Group
Future IP management: a story of IP transformation
with Aron Dag Schermaul, General Counsel at
tesa and Brigitte Baldi, Senior Manager at
Dennemeyer Consulting
Being innovative – and competitive – means never
standing still. But breaking old habits and adapting to new
processes and technologies can seem like an added burden. The truth
is another story: An IP transformation project can be faster
– and easier – than you might expect. Join us for a
first-hand account of how to shake up your IP function and the
impact it can have on the future of your IP management.
