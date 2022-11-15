La cour de Beijing a rendu le 30 aout 2022 une décision exceptionnelle en acceptant de tenir compte d'une lettre de consentement afin que puissent coexister deux marques similaires (BOND / BONDTECH semi figurative) pour des produits identiques/similaires.

Il s'agit d'un très rare cas puisque le CNIPA et autres instances chinoises refusent généralement les lettres de consentement.

Il ne s'agit pas d'un changement officiel de la pratique mais qui ne tente rien n'a rien…
(lawsuit No. (2022) JingXingZhong1318)

