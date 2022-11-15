Worldwide:
La prise en compte d'une lettre de consentement en Chine : une première et une dernière ?
15 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
La cour de Beijing a rendu le 30 aout 2022 une décision
exceptionnelle en acceptant de tenir compte d'une lettre de
consentement afin que puissent coexister deux marques similaires
(BOND / BONDTECH semi figurative) pour des produits
identiques/similaires.
Il s'agit d'un très rare cas puisque le CNIPA
et autres instances chinoises refusent généralement
les lettres de consentement.
Il ne s'agit pas d'un changement officiel de la
pratique mais qui ne tente rien n'a rien…
(lawsuit No. (2022) JingXingZhong1318)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide
Importance Of Confidentiality Agreements In Start-up Law
Kilinc Law & Consulting
As it is known, the concept of "Start-Up" is a very popular concept today and aims to contribute to the development of comprehensive solutions, ideas, products, or services to short and long-term problems by utilizing technological opportunities.
Unitary Patent System Expected In The Spring Of 2023
Inventa
During this morning's session (October 4, 2022) of the Patent Knowledge Week, an annual event that aims to help all innovation professionals in matters associated with patents, the EPO brought new information about the entry into force of the UPS.