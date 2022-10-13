ARTICLE

On June 1, 2022, CNIPA issued its Annual Report 2021. Highlights of the report include the detailed data of different kinds of intellectual property in that year. Some of the main trends are summarized below.

In 2021, the number of newly filed invention patent applications in China stood at 1.59 million, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%.Furthermore, 696,000 invention patents were granted in 2021, marking a year-on-year increase of 31.3%.

The number of utility model applications was 2.85 million, showing a year-on-year decrease of 2.5%. The amount of granted utility models stood at 3.12 million. For designs, the number of design applications was 806,000, a year-on-year increase of 4.6%, while 786,000 design patents were authorized.

Looking at the trends, in 2021, China's invention patent granted rate was 55% and the number of utility model patent applications fell for the first time in eight years.

Looking at trademark applications, this reached a total of 7.74 million, and furthermore 5928 Madrid international trademark registrations were received by CNIPA. Concerning other types of IP, 13,000 layout designs of integrated circuits were registered; 99 products were approved for geographical indication (GI) protection; 477 GI certification marks and collective trademarks were registered; and 7,677 market entities were authorized to use the special sign for geographical indications.

Finally, the report also reported on the examination pendency. In 2021, the average pendency for invention patents was reduced to 18.5 months, and the pendency for the high-value invention patents was shortened to 13.3 months. For trademarks, the average pendency for examination remained stable at 4 months.

