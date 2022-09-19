Enforcement against sale of Counterfeit items by Ministry of Commerce & Industry of Kuwait12

In a bid to combat illegal practice of selling counterfeit goods, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in Kuwait carried out a number of raids on stores which were offering counterfeit items for sale, which are as follows:

  1. Two Store raided by the officials of MOCI for selling counterfeit car oil filters. The items were seized and the stores were ordered to close down.3
  2. MOCI released reports of a store being raided which was selling counterfeit branded clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories.45
  3. In another report the MOCI stated that it raided 7 stores for selling counterfeit clothes.6

Footnotes

1 https://twitter.com/mociq8/status/1547463660263571456

2 https://twitter.com/mociq8/status/1551128802146881538

3 https://twitter.com/mociq8/status/1544998475745591297?cxt=HHwWgoCw1bH79_AqAAAA

4 https://twitter.com/mociq8/status/1544975351117451264?cxt=HHwWgMC44a257fAqAAAA

5 https://twitter.com/mociq8/status/1552218265404989440

6 https://twitter.com/mociq8/status/1548544418101223424

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.