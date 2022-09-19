ARTICLE

Kuwait: Enforcement Against The Sale Of Counterfeit Items By The Ministry Of Commerce & Industry Of Kuwait

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In a bid to combat illegal practice of selling counterfeit goods, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in Kuwait carried out a number of raids on stores which were offering counterfeit items for sale, which are as follows:

Enforcement against sale of Counterfeit items by Ministry of Commerce & Industry of Kuwait 1 2

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Kuwait

Colour Trade Marks: Another Purple Patch? ENSafrica The issue of colour trade marks rears its head from time to time. In theory, it's very simple – a colour (or a colour combination) can function as a trade mark and can be registered as a trade mark.

Requirements And Procedure For Registration Of Trademarks In Nigeria Pavestones Legal Over the years, trademarks have gained prominence around the world as one of the most important intangible assets of any business. Trademarks play a crucial role in branding as they provide businesses and their products with a unique identity.

Intellectual Property In Nigeria: A Summary Of Protectable Rights In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Generally, Intellectual Property ("IP") covers products of intellectual creations. However, it can also mean a generic term that describes creations of the intellect concerning which the law ascribes the...

Chinese Lessons (In IP) ENSafrica A great deal has been written about the Manolo Blahnik trade mark case in China, but in case you missed it (perhaps you're more of a Clarks person) here's a heads-up...

Copyright: A Miscellany ENSafrica There's been plenty of copyright stories in the news lately, revealing some very interesting issues, one of which is just how much ignorance there still is about copyright.