Enforcement against sale of Counterfeit items by Ministry of Commerce & Industry of Kuwait
In a bid to combat illegal practice of selling counterfeit goods, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in Kuwait carried out a number of raids on stores which were offering counterfeit items for sale, which are as follows:
- Two Store raided by the officials of MOCI for selling counterfeit car oil filters. The items were seized and the stores were ordered to close down.3
- MOCI released reports of a store being raided which was selling counterfeit branded clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories.45
- In another report the MOCI stated that it raided 7 stores for selling counterfeit clothes.6
