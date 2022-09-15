ARTICLE

Patents & Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) issued a public notice of 23 August 2022, announcing that effective from 1 September 2022, the Zambian Registry will only issue electronic trade mark registration certificates.

PACRA advised that its decision to move away from hard copy (paper) trade mark certificates to electronic certificates, was made with the aim to keep up with technological advances and remain innovative.

The electronic trade mark certificates will be delivered via email to the email address given against the address for service. To ensure authenticity, the electronic trade mark certificates will be equipped with security features and a QR code.

Certificates of lodgement, certificates of recordal, and certificates of renewal, however, will continue to be issued in hard copy (paper form). Only trade mark certificates will be issued in electronic form for now.

Source: https://www.pacra.org.zm/?p=2128

