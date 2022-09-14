ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With Linzi Ronald, HR Development Partner at the Dennemeyer Group and Clemens Meikis Senior Consultant, Chief Operating Officer Recruitment for Omega Consulting Group

What is it really like to work within the IP industry? How can you get started, and where can you go? We take a look at how the sector carries out recruiting post-pandemic and how employees can develop professionally with an IP service provider like Dennemeyer. Also, find out about Europe's premier IP job fair, 'IP Career,' hosted next year by Omega in Munich.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.