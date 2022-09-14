Luxembourg:
Key To IP: The Truth About Working In IP (Podcast)
14 September 2022
Dennemeyer Group
With Linzi Ronald, HR Development Partner at the Dennemeyer
Group and Clemens Meikis Senior Consultant, Chief Operating Officer
Recruitment for Omega Consulting Group
What is it really like to work within the IP industry? How can
you get started, and where can you go? We take a look at how the
sector carries out recruiting post-pandemic and how employees can
develop professionally with an IP service provider like Dennemeyer.
Also, find out about Europe's premier IP job fair, 'IP
Career,' hosted next year by Omega in Munich.
