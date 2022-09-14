Change in the Amounts of the Individual Fee for International registrations as per the Madrid Protocol1

The Government of the Syrian Arab Republic has notified the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), about the declaration, modifying the amounts of the individual fee payable with respect to the Syrian Arab Republic under Article 8(7) of the Madrid Protocol.

The changes in the fee from September 2, 2022, will be as follows:

180 Swiss francs for each class of goods or services, when designating the Syrian Arab Republic in an international application or subsequently. This has increased as compared to the current fee of 92 Swiss francs

180 Swiss francs for each class of goods or services, when renewing an international registration in which the Syrian Arab Republic has been designated. This has also increased as compared to the current fee of 92 Swiss francs

It has been stated that the new amounts will be payable in the following instances:

where the Syrian Arab Republic is designated in an international application that is received by the Office of origin on or after September 2, 2022; or where the Syrian Arab Republic is the subject of a subsequent designation which is received by the Office of the Contracting Party of the holder on or after September 2, 2022, or is filed directly with the International Bureau of WIPO on or after that date; or where the Syrian Arab Republic has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after September 2, 2022.

Footnote

